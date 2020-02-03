37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

All 4 Pets

New Eastpointe ordinance sets rules for when dogs can be left outside

Time, temperature restricts included in rule

Victor Williams, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, Local, Dogs, Animals, Pets, All 4 Pets, Animal Control, Animal Neglect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A new Eastpointe ordinance controls when dogs can be left outside.

The ordinance is designed to keep both people and animals safe. It prohibits dogs from being left out between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Dogs also cannot be left outside if the temperature is below 43 degrees or above 82 degrees.

Additionally, a garage or shed can no longer serve as housing for a dog, and chains can’t be used to keep dogs tied up.

“This does not include animal chains that are made for dogs. This includes large chains that are not meant for a tethering purpose,” said Brian Pylar, Eastpointe’s chief animal control officer.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: