New Eastpointe ordinance sets rules for when dogs can be left outside

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A new Eastpointe ordinance controls when dogs can be left outside.

The ordinance is designed to keep both people and animals safe. It prohibits dogs from being left out between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Dogs also cannot be left outside if the temperature is below 43 degrees or above 82 degrees.

Additionally, a garage or shed can no longer serve as housing for a dog, and chains can’t be used to keep dogs tied up.

“This does not include animal chains that are made for dogs. This includes large chains that are not meant for a tethering purpose,” said Brian Pylar, Eastpointe’s chief animal control officer.