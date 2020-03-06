These Detroit-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some precious puppies near you up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Milo, Australian shepherd and border collie mix Milo is a darling male Australian shepherd and border collie puppy in the care of Home Fur-Ever. Milo gets along well with other dogs. He is looking for cat-free household. Milo has mastered his house-training etiquette. He has had all his shots. From Milo's current caretaker: Milo was surrendered because his breed was not the right fit for his previous owners. He is a herding dog, and people must be familiar with the breed, their habits and exercise requirements. He can be a bit timid at first, but once he gets to know you, he wants to be with you all the time. Milo is an active pup who needs another playful young dog. He's a lot of fun, and if you have the time and are looking for a devoted companion, Milo should be a good fit for you. A home with a fenced yard is needed. Read more about how to adopt Milo on Petfinder. Jupiter, Staffordshire bull terrier mix Jupiter is a female Staffordshire bull terrier puppy being cared for at Paws and Think Detroit. Jupiter is the life of the party; she loves kids, dogs and cats. She already has had all of her shots. From Jupiter's current caretaker: Jupiter is possibly an American staffordshire terrier mix and is the largest female from her litter, which fits great with her name, Jupiter (the largest planet). She’s a shy girl who just wants to be cuddled. Jupiter gets nervous when she’s out of her comfort zone, but when she’s given toys, she perks right up. She’s gentle and just a sweetheart. Read more about Jupiter on Petfinder. Meatball, Staffordshire bull terrier mix Meatball is a darling male Staffordshire bull terrier puppy in the care of Paws and Think Detroit. Meatball is friendly as can be. He'll get along great with cats, dogs and kids. Meatball is vaccinated. Meatball's current caretakers say: Meatball is the largest puppy of the pack. He’s patient and not overbearing, but don’t let that fool you, he’ll definitely want to nap on the couch and cuddle. He likes playing outside and has pretty good manners for being a puppy. Meatball sticks to himself mostly and is pretty laid back. Read more about Meatball on Petfinder. Sassy, pit bull terrier Sassy is an adorable female pit bull terrier puppy in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit. Sassy is vaccinated. She is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Sassy's current caretakers say: Sassy came to Rebel Dogs as a stray with a lacking paw. The wound has now healed, and she can find her forever home. Are you ready to learn who is the boss? Sassy takes on big and small dogs in play and has the personality of a queen. She currently lives in foster care and puts weight on her stump. This may or may not change; there is a chance that she will need further amputation. (The factors are weight, abrasion and the way she uses it once she is bigger.) Because that decision can't be made now, we ask that Sassy's adopters understand and commit to future care (hopefully, little to none). Apply to adopt Sassy today at Petfinder. Boss, terrier mix Boss is an adorable male terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Boss is the life of the party — he'll get along great with other dogs. Boss has had all his shots. Notes from Boss' caretakers: Boss is part of an accidental litter of seven puppies surrendered to our rescue from owners who did not sterilize their parents. Boss is spunky, loving and has a wonderful personality. He loves other dogs and cats. Bossy is good with young children as well. He is an intelligent boy and is catching on well to house-training. Apply to adopt Boss today at Petfinder. Boomer, terrier mix Boomer is a charming male terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Boomer gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. He's been vaccinated. Boomer's current caretakers say: Boomer is a super sweet boy who is very calm and cuddly. He is great with kids of all ages, as well as other dogs and cats. He is working on being house-trained and is catching on fast. Apply to adopt Boomer today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.