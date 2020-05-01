Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 4 delightful doggies to adopt now in Detroit

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bullet, American bulldog

Bullet is a charming female American bulldog dog being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Bullet needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs. She is sweet with small children. She has had all her shots. She is already house-trained.

Here's what Bullet's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her:

Bullet came to us after being severely attacked by other dogs, while living on a chain. The incident(s) left a lot of scarring on her face, but that doesn't keep her from living her life to the fullest, every day! Bullet is a calmer American Bulldog, around five years old.

Read more about Bullet on Petfinder.

Treasure, terrier mix

Treasure is a female terrier mix currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

Treasure gets along well with other dogs. Treasure is spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Treasure is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Notes from Treasure's caretakers:

Treasure and her four puppies were surrendered to our volunteer from a bad living situation. They were living outside in the cold in a wet doghouse in their yard. Treasure was getting out of the yard which was not enclosed when her foster mom found her roaming the streets.

Read more about Treasure on Petfinder.

Cooper, shepherd mix

Cooper is a handsome male shepherd mix currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

Cooper will do best with an owner who has time to bond with her. He'll need a home free of other dogs and kids. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. He's been vaccinated and neutered. Cooper is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Here's what Cooper's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him:

Cooper is in need of a new family to better suit his temperament. He does well with his current family members but has fear issues at first when meeting new people and new dogs. He must be in a home with no children or other dogs. We are working with Cooper on these issues so he can be more comfortable with new people and situations.

Read more about Cooper on Petfinder.

Charlie, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Charlie is a male Labrador retriever and terrier mix being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Charlie loves being around people, including children. He has been vaccinated and neutered. He is already house-trained.

From Charlie's current caretaker:

Charlie is a happy, friendly fellow that loves to be around people. He loves getting pet and enjoys attention and would be fine as an only pet as getting human attention makes him the happiest. Charlie is crate trained and house trained. He lives with other dogs at his foster home but slow introductions are needed with new dogs. He has also has been around kids and does well. He's ready to find his new forever family that will continue to socialize him and continue his training.

Read more about how to adopt Charlie on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.