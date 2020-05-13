Michigan boy donates truck full of pet supplies to Romulus Animal Shelter

ROMULUS, Mich. – A 9-year-old boy raised enough money to purchase a truck full of pet supplies for the Romulus Animal Shelter.

Dylan Lowrey’s parents helped him collect cash donations from their community. The Romulus boy used the money to fill a truck with supplies, including materials for 30 hand-sewn dog beds. He also purchased pizza for the shelter’s staff.

Dylan Lowrey donated a truck full of supplies to the Romulus Animal Shelter.

It isn’t the first time Dylan has stepped up to help others -- Two years ago, he played his guitar in his neighborhood and at local businesses to raise $900.

He used the money to help a single mother buy Christmas presents for her three children. Dylan dropped off the gifts and a meal to the family on Christmas Eve.