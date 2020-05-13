39ºF

Michigan boy donates truck full of pet supplies to Romulus Animal Shelter

Dylan Lowrey raised money for supplies

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Dylan Lowrey with the supplies he purchased for the Romulus Animal Shelter. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

ROMULUS, Mich. – A 9-year-old boy raised enough money to purchase a truck full of pet supplies for the Romulus Animal Shelter.

Dylan Lowrey’s parents helped him collect cash donations from their community. The Romulus boy used the money to fill a truck with supplies, including materials for 30 hand-sewn dog beds. He also purchased pizza for the shelter’s staff.

Dylan Lowrey donated a truck full of supplies to the Romulus Animal Shelter. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

It isn’t the first time Dylan has stepped up to help others -- Two years ago, he played his guitar in his neighborhood and at local businesses to raise $900.

He used the money to help a single mother buy Christmas presents for her three children. Dylan dropped off the gifts and a meal to the family on Christmas Eve.

