Pet owners survey suggests even stronger bond with furry friends

Furry friends are so important that some pet owners are considering their pets when it comes to election decisions.

According to a new survey, 65 percent of pet owners say when they vote they will consider how issues like climate change might impact their pet’s future.

Banfield Pet Hospital surveyed 1,000 dog and cat owners online. They found that pets are helping people cope with the coronavirus pandemic and elections.

Key findings:

Nearly 70 percent say they are using their pets as a way to de-stress during the pandemic.

70 percent also say they would rather watch dog or cat videos instead of election news.

And 53 percent would rather spend the evening with their pets than a roommate or significant other.

