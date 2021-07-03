Summer safety tips: How to protect your dogs during the Fourth of July

Summer is officially here, and Michiganders are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL) executive director Magee Humes has issued tips on how to care for your dogs this upcoming holiday as well as the summer season.

Fireworks

Make sure collars are secure and ID tags and microchips are updated

Create a comfy, safe spot that can include your dog’s favorite bed and toys, something with your scent on it, curtains drawn and try to muffle the sound and turn up the TV or radio to a level that is comfortable but might help drown out the sound of the fireworks

Provide a distraction – new toys, a Kong, puzzles, games, etc.

Be understanding of your dog’s fear – if your dog wants to hide, that’s OK as long as he/she is in a safe spot.

Talk to your vet to see if medication might be an option for your dog

Basics

Walk early in the morning or in the evening, rather than the hottest part of the day

Check the asphalt with the back of your hand, if it bothers your hand, it’s too hot for their paws

Stick to the grass over asphalt and concrete

Provide plenty of fresh water when outside and be sure there is a shaded area nearby

If you’re going to be outside for a while with your dog, a bandana soaked in cool water tied around their neck will help keep them comfortable.

Summer Fun

Sprinklers and pools aren’t just for kids. Some dogs love to cool down while splashing around.

Cool activities: Freeze a small block of ice with treats or a toy inside. Freeze a Kong with frozen chunks of food, treats, frozen fruit or veggies inside.

Games to do inside on really hot days to help get energy out: treat puzzles, treat hunt around the house, snuffle mats, work on training and learn a new command or trick this summer.

Signs of Overheating: