Detroit Animal care and Control hosts ‘Dog Days of Summer’ adoption event

DETROIT – Nearly 50 dogs found new homes on Friday.

Now Detroit Animal Care and Control hopes another dozen will find new families on Saturday.

“Right now what we’re seeing is the pandemic baby boom of dogs,” said Mark Kumpf, director of Detroit Animal Care and Control.

That means shelters are at capacity.

“That litter has nowhere to go but here,” said Kumpf.

During the pandemic when many veterinarian offices were closed Detroit Animal Care and Control spayed and neutered more than 2,000 animals.

“All the shelters are full this isn’t just us it’s Michigan Humane, Anti Cruelty Society all facing the same challenge there’s just lots of pets out there,” added Kumpf.

This free adoption event is a win for everyone.

“This is awesome, really good they’re doing stuff like this,” said Chris Smith who adopted a pet.

“These dogs don’t need to be put to sleep they’re wonderful dogs.”

Lisa Scott-Bailey was one of the first in line.

“You know what I really want is a shepherd,” said Scott-Bailey.

She’s hoping to add a new pet to her family.

“We all need companionship, I think that’s really important. It’s good for dogs. It’s good for us,” said Scott-Bailey.

Adoption fees run anywhere from $75 to $150.

This adoption event waived the costs ensuring more pets find homes.

“If folks are interested we encourage them to come down and see if your new best friend is waiting for you,” Kumpf.

