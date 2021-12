Meet our 10-month-old kitten Ginger, who is the pet of the week! For more pet stories, go here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Pets/

Our pet of the week is Ginger, a 10-month-old male kitten with a white and orange tabby.

He loves to talk, cuddle and sleep with his humans, and he may even bring some of his favorite toys to bed.

Another cat is needed for him to highlight some of his best features. If you would like to adopt Ginger, call Heavenly Paws Rescue: 248-515-5055.

