Macomb County Animal Control to host free pet vaccine clinic

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Pet owners can get their dogs and cats vaccinated for free during a single-day event in Macomb County.

Macomb County Animal Control is hosting a free pet vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

Pet owners will be able to get their dogs or cats vaccinated and microchipped for free. People do not need to be a resident of Macomb County to qualify.

Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is strongly recommended. People can pre-register online until Sept. 6, 2023. Dogs are required to remain on leashes and cats must be secured in carriers.

Which vaccines are available?

The following vaccines will be available for free and every pet is offered a lifetime registered PetLink microchip.

Canine Distemper (with or without Leptospirosis)

Canine Bordetella (intranasal or injectable)

Feline Distemper

Rabies (1 Year or 3 Year with proof of previous Rabies vaccination)

Macomb County dog licenses

Pet owners who live in Macomb County can apply for a pet license with proof of a rabies vaccine. Owners will be required to pay a license fee.

Licensing is available for Macomb County residents excluding Eastpointe, Mount Clemens, Sterling Heights, and Warren. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards are accepted -- credit/debit cards include a 2.83% service fee.

A 1-year license is $10 for a spayed or neutered dog and $30 for an unaltered dog. A 3-year license costs $25 for a spayed or neutered dog and $75 for an unaltered dog.

