Company plans to bring air-conditioned dog houses to Michigan grocery stores

In three grocery stores in Portland, Oregon, customers have a new option to keep their pets cool from the heat, according to KGW8.

Three climate-controlled doghouses are available for use for customers and cost 30 cents per minute. The homes are provided by DogSpot, a New York-based company.

Each house has air conditioning and is secure. The door can only be unlocked by the person that rented the home through the app. The doghouses self-clean by using a vet-grade UV light that sanitizes the bacteria after each use.

The DogSpot offers an in-app camera so renters can watch their dogs while they shop.

Michigan locations are coming soon according to the company website.

