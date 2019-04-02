Here's how you can help cuties like this girl!

If you are all for pets like we are at Live in the D, and enjoy helping out pets in need, then we have an event that will be fun and rewarding. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society is back with us to explain more about that.

This Saturday, April 6th, from 10 am - 12 pm at the MHS Mackey Center in Detroit the Michigan Humane Society will be hosting a volunteer open house. As Chrisman pointed out, volunteers are what make the Michigan Humane Society possible, and run smoothly. There are many ways you can volunteer, from dog walking to cat socialization. They even have ways you can volunteer from your own home by fostering a pet.

She also brought a new cutie that needs a home. Madrid is an 8-week-old German Sheppard mix who is looking for a forever home. She is very rambunctious and will grow to be 60-80lbs.

To adopt Madrid, find out more about the volunteering, or for more information on other animals, the Michigan Humane Society has available, visit their website, michiganhumane.org or call (866) M-Humane.

Our friends at the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees if you adopt our pet of the week, Madrid. If you need legal help, the Mike Morse law firm wants to help! Visit the website 855mikewins.com or call 855-MIKE-WINS.

This article is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

