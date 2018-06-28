How to keep your pets safe in the hot weather this weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Animal Care Network issued a hot weather advisory for Saturday, June 30, meaning all pets should stay indoors, excepts for potty breaks.

Here's how to keep your animals safe this summer:

Heat tips:

Heat stroke can happen in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid vigorous exercise and walking.

Do not leave your pets in your car or outside.

Keep fresh, cool water available at all times (add ice to water bowls).

Keep your dog in a shaded area when they are outside.

Many dogs like to cool off in a "kiddy" pool.

What to do if you suspect heat strokes:

Move your pet out of the heat and away from sun right away.

Go to your local veterinarian immediately.

Begin cooling your pet down by placing a cool washcloth or towel on the body, especially foot pads and around the head.

DO NOT use ice or very cool water; only slowly offer cool water and do not force.

Flies:

On cooler days when your dogs are outside more, still bring the dogs inside, even if only periodically during the day.

Keep their outdoor area clean, free of trash and feces.

Keep your dog clean; give a thorough bath regularly.

Use no-pest strips in the trees near the dog.

Purchase "Flys-Off" spay or ointment from your veterinarian or pet store.

Apply exactly as directed.

Take your dog to the veterinarian if the wounds become extreme, are not healing or are getting worse.

Pets during thunderstorms:

Many dogs and cats are very sensitive to the sounds of storms.

Keep them at home inside during fireworks or a big storm, with a fan or other white noise on, so they cannot hear as much of the noise outside.

Some pet owners use a shirt on their dog that acts like a baby swaddle to calm them in a storm. One brand is the ThunderShirt.

Be sure to confine pets if they tend to run and jump fences.

If your dog lives outside (not encouraged), make certain you have a proper dog house for each of your dogs.

If your dog is on a chain, please make sure it is not near a fence or obstruction that the dog can jump over and get injured.

Summer is the busiest time of the year for lost pets and emergencies with pets. Many dogs get lost, get hit by cars or have other accidents that can be avoidable.

Make sure that your pet is taken care of to avoid any possible emergencies. Also make sure that your pet is microchipped, up-to-date on their vaccinations and they are spayed/neutered.

If you see a pet in need of help, speak with the owner to improve the situation and if that fails, contact your local animal shelter, humane society or animal control office.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.