Ice cream social going to the dogs

The summer sun is going to be bringing the heat this weekend, so what better way to cool down than with some ice cream -- and you can bring your dog! To tell us more about the event, Alicia Bradford with Wayne County Parks and Ndidika Vernon with Pawstroll, and their furry friends Bailey and Lulu joined us in the studio.

This is the first ice cream social for dogs that's themed around the Fourth of July. Bradford tells us that Wayne County Parks want to extend programs in the community and wanted to develop a program that owners and their fur babies could come and enjoy together. The event takes place this Sunday, July 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hawthorne Ridge Dog Park in Westland. They will have ice cream for you and dog-friendly ice cream.

Vernon talked about Pawstroll, which is a Detroit-based dog service company that does dog walking, dog-sitting and dog parties.

This is a free event that is open to all breeds, but bring your proof of vaccinations. For more information, head to their website.