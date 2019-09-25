Labradoodle is top dog in Detroit

DETROIT - Like almost every American city, dogs are prevalent in Detroit. But of all the canines, one breed reigns supreme in the Motor City: the Labradoodle.

Rover, a Seattle-based website dedicated to connecting pet owners with pet-sitters and walkers, released its first annual list of the most popular dog breeds in America using data from more than half a million pet parents.

Following the Labradoodle as the most popular breed in Detroit is the Goldendoodle in second place, then Siberian husky, American pit bull terrier and Jack Russell terrier, respectively.

"Regardless of size, color or personality, bringing a dog home and welcoming them into your family is one of the most enjoyable and rewarding experiences in life," said Bill Kong, Rover’s chief marketing officer. "Every dog has an abundance of unconditional love to offer. However, depending on one’s living situation, lifestyle and budget, some prospective pet parents are looking for specific traits. Fortunately, there’s a dog for everyone and every home whether you choose to adopt or shop."

A dog’s size, cost for ongoing care and personality were the top factors that influenced people’s decision when choosing a companion, the report found.

Nationally, mixed-breed dogs topped the list as the most popular, followed by Labrador retrievers, Chihuahuas, golden retrievers and German shepherds, according to the data collected.

The report also found that nearly nine out of 10 dog owners said they were happier when living with their furry companion than without and more than a third of respondents said it was "love at first sight."

So, no matter the type, statistics show you’ll be happier with than without a little -- or big -- four-legged friend.

For the complete list of the most popular dog breeds in the country, check out Rover’s list.

