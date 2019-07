Name your own price on adoptable dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Huron Valley through Aug. 4, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Humane Society of Huron Valley is full of dogs and cats who need homes.

The shelter is putting animals 6 months and older up for adoption for whatever price adopters want to pay, through Sunday.

The Humane Society has an application that must be approved before an animal can be adopted. Learn more about the adoption process here.

