Pet a dog today at Campus Martius!

Some homeless animals looking for love are in the D today to give back some of that same affection to anyone who needs a lift on this Giving Tuesday. Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us in studio to explain how you can enjoy this very special event.

The Michigan Humane Society is inviting everyone out to Campus Martius Park South Garden on Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pet some of their rescue animals. They will also be accepting donations and will gift donors a limited edition Christmas ornament.

Bailey also brought in Aston, a pit bull mix that is in need of a home. He's 5 months old and kind of timid, so he is looking for a home that can help build his confidence. If you adopt Aston, our pet of the week, you will receive a $75 gift card from our friends at Hagopian Cleaning Services.

For more information on the Michigan Humane Society, please visit their website at www.michiganhumane.org. If you would like to donate, visit www.michiganhumane.org/givingtuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.