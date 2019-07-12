Puppies in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of adorable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Opal, Labrador retriever

Opal is a sweet female Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Opal plays well with others, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She has all of her shots. More on Opal: I am a spunky girl who loves to give kisses and cuddle on your lap at night. My rambunctious nature makes everybody else seem calm by comparison, although I do need my beauty sleep. Apply to adopt Opal today at Petfinder.

Stitch, terrier mix

Stitch is a male terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever. Stitch loves other dogs, and he already has all of his shots. Notes from Stitch's caretakers: Stitch is a sweet baby boy who loves to play with his foster sisters and take long naps on top of the puppy pile. He loves to cuddle close to his foster mom and always gives his foster dad kisses. Stitch would love to find a home that will spoil him with toys, love and attention. Read more about how to adopt Stitch on Petfinder.

Lilo, black Labrador retriever and Labrador retriever mix

Lilo is a darling female black Labrador retriever puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever. Lilo is ready to make friends, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. Lilo has been vaccinated. Lilo's current caretakers say: Lilo loves a good romp with her litter mates but is the first to chill on her bed and take a nap. She is an independent baby but does not like to have her people out of sight. Lilo just wants someone to love and to love her back. Read more about Lilo on Petfinder.

Paisley, Labrador retriever and retriever mix

Paisley is a charming female Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Paisley gets along well with other dogs and is vaccinated. Notes from Paisley's caretakers: This is Paisley who loves snuggling. She loves being picked up, laying with you and giving kisses. Paisley loves getting her belly rubbed so much. She gets along with other dogs, young children and people. Read more about how to adopt Paisley on Petfinder.

Reese, Labrador retriever and retriever mix

Reese is a male Labrador retriever puppy in the care of Home Fur-Ever. Reese will get along great with your other dogs. He's vaccinated. Reese's current caretakers say: Reese is a playful and outgoing little pup. He's fun to be around and is learning how to play fetch. He loves being around people, kids and dogs and playing tug of war with his sister, Paisley. Read more about how to adopt Reese on Petfinder.

Schwartz, Labrador retriever and retriever mix

Schwartz is a handsome male Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Schwartz is a social butterfly, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He is vaccinated. Here's what Schwartz's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him: Schwartz has a super happy tail that won't stop wagging. Schwartz loves to lay on his back and get his belly rubbed. When Schwartz is not napping or getting a belly rub, he loves for his brother to chase him. Apply to adopt Schwartz today at Petfinder.

Fritz, Labrador retriever and retriever mix

Fritz is a male Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Fritz is the life of the party, and he'll get along great with other dogs. Fritz is vaccinated. Read more about Fritz on Petfinder.

