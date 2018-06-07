What to include in pet emergency preparedness kits

DETROIT - When preparing for severe weather and other emergencies, don't forget about your furry family members.

RELATED: Tips for dealing with storm-induced dog anxiety

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Creating a pet emergency preparedness kit, in addition to kits for the human members of your family, can help keep the whole family safe during emergencies.

When making a pet emergency kit, include these items:

Your pet's regular food

Water

Leash and collar

Bowls

Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

Medications your pet needs

Up-to-date immunization and veterinary records

First aid kit

Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians and out-of-town friends and family

Toys, rope and sanitation bags

Pet carrier

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.