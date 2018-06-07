Pets

What to include in pet emergency preparedness kits

June is National Pet Preparedness Month

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT - When preparing for severe weather and other emergencies, don't forget about your furry family members.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Creating a pet emergency preparedness kit, in addition to kits for the human members of your family, can help keep the whole family safe during emergencies.

When making a pet emergency kit, include these items:

  • Your pet's regular food
  • Water
  • Leash and collar
  • Bowls
  • Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet
  • Medications your pet needs
  • Up-to-date immunization and veterinary records
  • First aid kit
  • Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians and out-of-town friends and family
  • Toys, rope and sanitation bags
  • Pet carrier

