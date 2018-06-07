What to include in pet emergency preparedness kits

DETROIT - When preparing for severe weather and other emergencies, don't forget about your furry family members.
June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Creating a pet emergency preparedness kit, in addition to kits for the human members of your family, can help keep the whole family safe during emergencies.
When making a pet emergency kit, include these items:
- Your pet's regular food
- Water
- Leash and collar
- Bowls
- Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet
- Medications your pet needs
- Up-to-date immunization and veterinary records
- First aid kit
- Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians and out-of-town friends and family
- Toys, rope and sanitation bags
- Pet carrier
