Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $600 get you?

19645 Marx St.

First, listed at $525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 19645 Marx St.

In the unit, you can expect central air conditioning and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8140 E. 7 Mile Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 8140 E. 7 Mile Road. It's listed for $575/month for its 600 square feet.

In the residence, the listing promises air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

And here's a 1,003-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 850 Whitmore Road that's going for $600/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and central heating in the unit. The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9932 Lawton St.



Last but not least, also listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9932 Lawton St.

The apartment includes a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The property is cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

