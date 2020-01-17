Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14918 Joy Road

Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, is 37.5 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $800/month.

You'll find carpeted floors in the residence. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 850 Whitmore Road, is listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. Dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, is also going for $600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space, secured entry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. The listing also promises large windows and hardwood flooring in the residence. The property welcomes cats. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

80 E. Hancock St.

Next up is this 330-square-foot studio apartment, located at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown and listed for $650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

And finally, here's a studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive, which, with 459 square feet, is going for $750/month.

The building includes additional storage space. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

