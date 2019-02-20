Lakefront Grosse Pointe Park estate with 14 bathrooms lists for $7M

A massive estate spanning nearly 12,000 square feet has hit the market in Grosse Pointe Park for $7 million.

The lakefront property was listed earlier this month. It features six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms (seven full, seven half). The home was built in 1927 was was last sold in 2013 for $2.8 million.

The state sits on 2.3 acres on Lake St. Clair. Inside, wide plank wood floors, hand carved oak paneling and an updated kitchen.

The basement includes a gym and wine cellar. What a combo. In total, the estate has 26 rooms.

