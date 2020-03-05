Purchase season is on the horizon: Be prepared, first-time homebuyers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Calling all first-time homebuyers!

Spring purchase season is on its way, and it looks like it is going to be a busy one.

With the most recent announcement from the Federal Reserve, rates are holding steady, and they are not expected to rise for some time.

Lower rates, in conjunction with the average household income rising, are making for a strong spring home-buying season.

For first-time homebuyers, being prepared for purchase season is a sure way to take full advantage of the predicted favorable housing market conditions.

Start preparing by following these tips:

Pay off all your debt.

Buying a home is expensive. Make sure your finances and credit score are in order by paying all your debts off. This will put you in a much better financial position.

Determine what you can afford.

Before you start looking for your dream home, you need to know what exactly you can afford. Take all your monthly payments into account and figure out what home payments won’t break the bank.

Research loan options.

Mortgages are not one size fits all. There are tons of financing options out there. It would be in your best interest to research different loan options and weigh your pros and cons.

Look for a home with your future in mind .

Make sure when you are looking for a home, you have your future in mind. Consider if you plan on starting or expanding your family and purchase accordingly.

Get ahead of the spring purchase season crowd and get pre-approved today.

