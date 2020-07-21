20 low and no-cost tips to help lower your energy bill this summer and all year long

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’re all spending more time in the kitchen, cooking meals and cleaning more dishes. Our lights and electronics are staying on longer and, perhaps, we’ve readjusted our thermostats for our new, at-home schedule. These actions can result in higher energy bills at a time when we’re all trying to save. But there are easy low and no-cost steps you can take to reduce your energy bill.

1. One of the simplest ways to save money and energy at home is to swap out bulbs for ENERGY STAR certified LEDs. Replacing your home’s five most frequently used light fixtures, or the bulbs in them, with ENERGY STAR certified models can save you $75 per year on energy costs.

2. The outdoor porch light is one of your home’s most used fixtures. ENERGY STAR certified fixtures use 75% less energy and come in a variety of styles and finishes. Many include features like a motion sensor or automatic daylight shut-off.

3. Turn off lights when not in use or when natural daylight is sufficient. This can reduce lighting costs by 10% to 40%.

4. The average household owns 24 consumer electronics products, which are responsible for 12% of household electricity use. Unplug electronics such as cellphones and laptops once they’re charged. Turn off the TV and gaming systems when not in use. Consider getting a smart power strip, which shuts off electronics that are no longer in use.

5. Wash clothes in cold water. Water heating consumes about 90% of the energy it takes to operate a clothes washer. Switching your temperature setting from hot to warm can cut energy use in half. Using the cold cycle reduces energy use even more.

6. Clothes dryers use more energy than any other household appliance. Clean the filter after every load to improve air circulation and increase the efficiency of the dryer. It’s also an important safety measure.

7. Air-dry clothes outside or on an inside drying rack instead of using a dryer. It not only saves energy, but also helps them last longer.

8. Use the right size pots and pans. Heat is lost and energy is wasted if the size of the burner is larger than the pot circumference. A 6 inch pot on an 8 inch burner wastes more 40% of the burner’s heat.

9. Covering pots and pans helps you cook more efficiently by trapping the heat, which increases temperatures in the pan and can reduce cooking times. It also helps keep your kitchen cooler.

10. Use your microwave. It’s the most efficient (and fastest) means of cooking.

11. Keep oven and refrigerator doors closed as much as possible. Keeping the oven door closed while the oven is in use can save as much as $20 per year.

12. Load it up. Dishwashers use about the same energy and water regardless of the number of dishes inside, so run full loads whenever possible.

13. Homeowners can save about 10% of their total energy bills by sealing air leaks first, followed by adding insulation. Seal air leaks using caulk, spray foam or weather stripping. Weatherizing your home this way is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve energy efficiency and comfort.

14. Check your air filter every month, especially during months of heavy use. If the filter looks dirty, change it. At a minimum, change the filter every three months. A dirty filter slows down air flow and makes your system work harder to keep you comfortable.

15. Install a programmable thermostat. Program your thermostat to work around your family’s summer schedule. A setting of 78 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended in the summer. With proper use throughout the year, programmable thermostats can save you about $180 annually in energy costs.

16. Close blinds and curtains on the south- and west-facing windows to block out summer sunlight. To add more shade, plant trees to shield windows, or move container trees and plants in front of windows.

17. Check your ductwork for air leaks, especially at joints. Ducts that move air to and from a forced air furnace, central air conditioner or heat pump are often big energy wasters. Seal off air leaks with foil faced tape rather than duct tape. Sealing and insulating ducts can improve the efficiency of your heating and cooling system by as much as 20% — and sometimes much more.

18. Keep the air flowing. Make sure rugs, drapes or furniture are not blocking air flow to cooling registers.

19. Repair any faucet leaks. A leaky faucet can waste gallons of water. Hot water leaking at a rate of one drip per second can waste up to 1,661 gallons of water over the course of a year, as well as waste up to $35 in electricity or in natural gas.

20. Use a ceiling fan so you can turn down your air conditioner. It will lower your energy bill while keeping you comfortable. Just be sure to turn it off when you leave the room. Ceiling fans cool people, not the room.

For more low and no-cost tips to help you manage your energy use and lower your energy bill, click here.