As we recognize National Immunization Month, here’s why getting vaccinated is so important

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Since August is National Immunization Month, this is the perfect reminder for you to make sure that everyone in your family is up to date on their shots.

The CDC recommends not only making sure the adults in your family have vaccines, but also the children in your family, so you can protect them from preventable illnesses, such as measles, chicken pox and polio.

Getting your child vaccinated early is also important, according to the CDC, because it can provide immunity to your child before they are exposed to potentially life threatening diseases.

