9 reasons to attend an event in honor of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you realize there’s a whole day dedicated to International Survivors of Suicide Loss?

The day is intended for survivors of suicide loss to come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience, according to this website. This year, it’s set for Saturday, Nov. 21.

It was Sen. Harry Reid in 1999 who introduced a resolution in the U.S. Senate, leading to the creation of this day. Reid lost his father to suicide.

“Also known as Survivor Day, the day was designated by Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support,” the website says. “It was determined that Survivor Day would always fall on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors.”

In 2019, 417 events took place, including 49 international sites in 26 countries, officials said. If you’ve been affected by suicide, perhaps you’d benefit from attending one of these Survivor Day events.

Here are some reasons to attend, taken from the organization’s website:

1. You will find connection.

2. You will find a safe, supportive space.

3. Because you will learn that your feelings are normal.

4. You will find hope.

5. Because you will learn things to help you cope and heal.

6. You will find resources.

7. Because you will help others.

8. Because it can bring you and your family closer.

9. You will find comfort.

To read some words from survivors who have attended, click or tap here.

This year’s event, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has switched to a virtual space, but maybe you’d still consider attending -- or going to a physical event in the future. Read more about this year’s plans here.

Pharmacy Advantage aims to transform lives and communities through health and wellness, one person at a time.