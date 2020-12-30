5 important ways to maintain a healthy weight

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Around this time of year, plenty of people start reevaluating what their lives looks like, in terms of health and fitness.

It’s no mystery that many have the best of intentions, yet begin to lose steam somewhere in the process of getting healthier. However, if you do it the correct way, you can be successful.

Here are five things you can do to help yourself find and maintain a healthy weight:

Don’t ignore the issue -- monitor your weight regularly using a bathroom scale. Experts say weighing yourself once a week at the same time will give you an accurate picture of your general weight. The best time is to hop on the scale first thing in the morning, before eating or drinking anything. Eat plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults eat at least 1 1/2 to 2 cups per day of fruit and 2 to 3 cups per day of vegetables as part of a healthy eating pattern. Limit alcohol consumption. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans defines moderate drinking as up to two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women. Excessive alcohol use can create short-term and long-term health risks, such as injuries, alcohol poisoning, high blood pressure, weakening of the immune system and cancer, to name a few, according to the CDC. Get plenty of sleep. Adults should get at least seven hours a sleep per night, the CDC states, and notes that it is essential it be good sleep. If you don’t feel rested after getting enough sleep or you repeatedly wake up during the night, you may not be getting quality sleep. Increase your physical activity and commit to a regular exercise program. Adults are recommended to engage in two hours and 30 minutes of physical activity in a week, according to the CDC. That could mean 22 minutes a day or 50 minutes three times a week — whatever works best into your schedule. When considering the appropriate types of exercises, the CDC recommends moderate-intensity aerobic-like brisk walking and muscle-strengthening exercises two or more days a week, working all the major muscle groups, such as legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms.

The bottom line is that each person may have different needs, and creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires balancing foods you eat and beverages you drink, getting an adequate amount of sleep, managing stress and incorporating physical activity into your daily routine.

