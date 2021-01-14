Ann Arbor SPARK co-hosting virtual event on Paycheck Protection Program this evening

ANN ARBOR – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently re-opened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for new borrowers and certain existing PPP borrowers. To help small business owners understand the eligibility requirements and application process, 20Fathoms and Ann Arbor SPARK are cohosting a webinar presented by Robert Scott, Regional Administrator for the SBA.
“Robert Scott is the architect of the PPP which has been a lifeline to small businesses. We are excited he will be joining us for this webinar,” said Lauren Bigelow, Executive Director of 20Fathoms. “We want to ensure that as many Michigan companies as possible receive the tools and resources to obtain loans through this vital program.”
“The PPP is an important tool for small businesses throughout the state who are struggling as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill Mayer, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president, entrepreneurial services. “Hearing the details of the program directly from Scott will help these companies most effectively benefit from the support it can provide.”
Event details:
- Title: Paycheck Protection Program: What You Need to Know for 2021
- When: Thursday, Jan. 14, 5-6:30 p.m.
- Presenter: Robert Scott, Regional Administrator for Region V of the U.S. Small Business Administration, oversees the delivery of the agency’s financial assistance, technical assistance, and government contracting activities throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio.
- Key take-aways: Determining PPP eligibility, completing the PPP application, and supporting documentation including payroll details, expense calculations, identification, entity formation documents, trustee certification.
- Who should attend: Small business owners and key decision-makers.
- Register here.