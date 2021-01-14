Ann Arbor SPARK co-hosting virtual event on Paycheck Protection Program this evening

Names of local businesses who got loans from Paycheck Protection Program

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently re-opened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for new borrowers and certain existing PPP borrowers. To help small business owners understand the eligibility requirements and application process, 20Fathoms and Ann Arbor SPARK are cohosting a webinar presented by Robert Scott, Regional Administrator for the SBA.

“Robert Scott is the architect of the PPP which has been a lifeline to small businesses. We are excited he will be joining us for this webinar,” said Lauren Bigelow, Executive Director of 20Fathoms. “We want to ensure that as many Michigan companies as possible receive the tools and resources to obtain loans through this vital program.”

“The PPP is an important tool for small businesses throughout the state who are struggling as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill Mayer, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president, entrepreneurial services. “Hearing the details of the program directly from Scott will help these companies most effectively benefit from the support it can provide.”

Event details: