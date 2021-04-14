3 things to know about Mackinac Island in 2021

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A year ago, as COVID-19 began spreading around the world, spring break plans were canceled, and it was unknown whether Mackinac Island would open as scheduled in late April. Uncertainty lingered throughout the spring as we tried to grasp the scope of the pandemic, and it wasn’t until June that guests returned to Mackinac Island.

This year is different.

After operating safely with pandemic health protocols last summer and fall, island officials said they could confirm with confidence that YES, you may visit Mackinac Island this spring!

As you plan your visit, here are three things to know about Mackinac Island in 2021:

1. YES, Mackinac Island is opening on time.

Mackinac Island ferries from the mainland will start operating in late April. Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry will begin its in-season schedule of trips from both Mackinaw City and St. Ignace on April 21, while Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry will operate daily boats from St. Ignace starting April 21 and from Mackinaw City starting April 26.

Did you know? Because cars are not allowed on Mackinac Island, most visitors arrive on a ferry boat. There’s also a small airport on Mackinac Island for air arrivals, and a harbor where you can dock a private boat. Learn more about getting to Mackinac Island under the Plan Your Trip tab at mackinacisland.org.

“I’m really proud of how everyone on Mackinac Island has handled COVID. We’re a small island, and we certainly don’t want anyone to get sick. But I’m really glad that things are coming back to some type of order. I feel good about this year. I’m looking forward to the season.” Marie Hulett, owner of Wings of Mackinac

2. YES, you can travel safely to Mackinac Island.

Enhanced health and safety protocols are in effect again this spring. Mackinac Island’s places to stay, restaurants, shops and attractions are undertaking extra cleaning and sanitation measures to protect visitors, residents and workers who come from all over the world. Please do your part to help keep everybody safe.

Did you know? There’s no evidence that COVID-19 can be passed from humans to Mackinac Island’s hundreds of horses, or vice versa. Still, during a pandemic, it’s good practice to “wash your hooves,” maintain safe social distancing and wear a face mask. Learn more about COVID-19 precautions at mackinacisland.org.

“Who can beat living on an island in a pandemic? This is one of the best options in our current world situation.” Anne Dunnell, seasonal worker on Mackinac Island

3. YES, you can visit Mackinac Island attractions this spring.

Although some destinations on Mackinac Island remained closed last year due to COVID-19, all of them are getting ready to reopen this spring. Many are welcoming guests already this month, with others opening in early May. Historic Fort Mackinac, for example, will open May 1, along with most other Michigan State Historic Park sites on Mackinac Island.

Did you know? Mackinac Island is home to two butterfly conservatories, three golf courses, 13 fudge shops, 24 restaurants with outdoor seating, 70-plus miles of trails, more than 600 horses, nearly 1,500 bicycles and more than 1,600 unique rooms for overnight stays. See when they all open in the latest 2021 season updates at mackinacisland.org.

“We have one season under our belt dealing with the pandemic, so we kind of know what to prepare for.” Nicole Doud, owner of Little Luxuries and two other Mackinac Island shops

“The Kids’ Quarters (at Fort Mackinac) is going to come back bigger and better in 2021. There’ll be a whole variety of new things for kids and adults to try out to get a hands-on look at what it was like to both be a soldier and a civilian living here at Fort Mackinac back in the past.” Craig Wilson, chief curator for Mackinac State Historic Parks

To summarize …

Mackinac Island is opening.

Come on up this spring!

Do your part to keep everybody safe.

Have fun!

Can I get a deal on Mackinac Island?

YES, summer is shaping up to be a busy one on Mackinac Island, as usual. But don’t forget about great opportunities to visit Mackinac Island in May.

Springtime brings the emergence of wildflowers in the forest of Mackinac Island State Park, the return of birds with their cheerful tweets and the soothing sounds of horse hooves on Main Street. Plus, crowds are smaller and prices are better, island officials said.

“Everybody on Mackinac Island went above and beyond in 2020 to make sure we could share the incredible beauty of this place with visitors, even in the midst of a pandemic. Because of that proven track record, we know that together, we can enjoy Mackinac Island safely.” Tim Hygh, executive director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau

For current deals and packages, click or tap here.