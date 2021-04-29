15 ways drivers and motorcyclists can help prevent accidents

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a perfect time to focus on making Michigan roads safer for bikers and motorists.

The majority of motorcycle accidents involve at least one passenger vehicle. And, because motorcyclists have minimal protection, they usually suffer more serious injuries than those riding in cars and trucks.

In fact, motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to be killed in a crash than occupants of passenger cars, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (NHTSA). Following these simple tips can help reduce the number of serious motorcycle accidents.

Safety tips for motorcyclists

-- Wear a helmet and other protective gear. Helmets save lives, despite being optional for riders over 21 in Michigan. Make sure your helmet fits properly and meets the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) standards. In addition, goggles, gloves and abrasion-resistant clothing can provide protection in the event of an accident.

-- Watch for potentially dangerous road hazards such as potholes, wet pavement, uneven surfaces, fallen branches, debris and other obstacles can cause a motorcyclist to lose control and crash.

-- Be on the lookout for deer, especially during dawn and dusk and in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. Deer move quickly and travel in groups, so slow down and exercise caution if you see a deer.

-- Make sure you are visible to car and truck drivers as well as other motorcyclists. Use reflective decals on your bike and helmet and wear reflective armbands or vests over your clothing, especially at night. Make sure your headlamps and brake lights are in good working order.

