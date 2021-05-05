Need a place to go for Mother’s Day fun? Try this Mackinac Island resort

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and it’s time to figure out where you’ll be celebrating mom.

Besides flowers, family and lots of love, taking mom for a fun weekend to create some family memories is another great option.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Liz Ware about where you can go to make your Mother’s Day special.

Mission Point Resort, on Mackinac Island, features fresh food, outdoor activities, and even lilac treatments -- a perfectly relaxing day for mom.

For more information, click or tap here.

You could also win a $500 Visa gift card from our “Live in the D” Mother’s Day contest. To enter, click here.