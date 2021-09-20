Ann Arbor SPARK to celebrate high-growth companies during FastTrack Awards on Oct. 1

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK will hold its annual FastTrack Awards on Oct. 1.
The FastTrack Awards honors fast-growing “gazelle” companies headquartered in Washtenaw and Livingston counties.
“Gazelles” are defined as high-growth companies with 20 percent increased average revenue for three years, starting from a revenue base of at least $100,000.
Awardees can range from small companies to large enterprises since gazelle companies are characterized by their rapid growth, rather than their absolute size.
Winners will be announced on October 1 at 7 p.m. An in-person celebration will take place for awardees while members of the public are invited to tune in for an online broadcast of the event.
The in-person event will take place at the Richard L. Postma Family Golf Course Clubhouse and costs $75 per ticket.
To register for both the in-person and virtual events, click here.
The awards will kick off Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual a2Tech360 -- a week of events celebrating Ann Arbor’s strides in innovation.
For more information, visit www.annarborusa.org.