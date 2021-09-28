The names you should know: These up-and-coming young people in Detroit are seriously impressive -- and here’s why

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you heard of the Detroit Youth Empowerment Awards?

The YEA, as they’re sometimes called, were created by CLASS Agency in partnership with the city of Detroit’s Behavioral Health Department, 313 HOPE Detroit.

The Youth Empowerment Awards were designed not only celebrate the city’s young people, but to give the world an opportunity to see the talent, tenacity, creativity, resiliency, innovation and kindness that lives within Detroit’s youth.

Without further ado, we thought we’d introduce you to the 2021 winners:

Excellence in Education Award: Caria Taylor

Caria Taylor, an incoming freshman at Wayne State University, acquired a love for education by being a member of the University of Michigan Medical School’s Doctors of Tomorrow outreach program and serving as the youngest Henry Ford Hospital summer youth intern in the ninth grade.

She also maintained a 4.0 grade-point average (or better) throughout her entire student-career at Cass Technical High School. Taylor obtained a full scholarship from Wayne State University and a 2021 summer internship with Ford Motor Company through DAPCEP.

You may also recognize her as a member of the Detroit Youth Choir seen on “America’s Got Talent” in 2019. Taylor is an accomplished photographer with her work being published in the Detroit News and at the Ford Motor Company Train Station development project.

Her strong community presence started at an early age, becoming a member of Triumph Church at 3, volunteering and serving as a youth usher and performing in the church’s youth choir since the age of 5. She is now working toward becoming an engineer and making environmental changes that support the growth and functionality of urban communities.

Taylor’s unstoppable drive has been fueled by inspiration from her mother and grandmother and the love of gaining knowledge.

Community Impact Award: Quintin Love, Jr.

On most mornings this summer, you would have found Quintin Love, Jr. at the Downtown Boxing Gym, where he mentors and coaches anywhere from seven to 10 students a day. Teaching his young followers the important life lessons of self-discipline, goal-setting and positive actions is always at the top of Love’s agenda.

He says he loves to mentor young people to pay it forward to the people who mentored him. A natural born leader, Love has gotten a head start on building his future, having already established a thriving business in photography and film making. He has little time to engage in anything that isn’t serving his greater purpose. A 4.0 student at Cass Tech High School, Love invests only in the greater good of himself and gives back to his community daily.

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: Lauren Lindsey

The owner of an all-natural, handmade line of skin and body care products, Lauren Lindsey knows what it’s like to be an entrepreneur with a passion for giving back. She founded the company during the pandemic. After months of product research and development, Lindsey launched Luxe Essential Body Care, and in a very short time, Luxe Essential Body Care products had been shipped across the globe, receiving glowing reviews from her customers.

Lindsey uses a portion of the proceeds from the sales of her products to give back to the community. She continuously lives up to her motto, “It is a Blessing to be a Blessing” by donating toiletries, hats, scarves and gloves to women’s shelters and local organizations. Lindsey dreams that one day she will start her nonprofit that teaches preteen girls how to take care of their hygiene and respect their bodies. She believes that all women, at any age, should feel special inside and out.

Lindsey is a student at Michigan State University, where she will receive a bachelor’s degree in advertising in 2022.

Sustainable Program Award: T’yara McMillan

T’yara McMillan is a young woman with a big heart and a passion for giving back. She is currently completing her final year at Wayne State University with a double major in mathematics and engineering. At the age of 17, McMillan founded a community organization called Flora’s Touch.

Through the years, Flora’s Touch has provided community members some much-needed items, including hot meals, school supplies, blankets, feminine products, hats and coats. Flora’s Touch also assists people in accessing community resources by helping them apply for jobs, educational opportunities and grants.

The needs of her community are always in the forefront of McMillan’s mind, and more importantly, her actions reflect that. Despite her heavy school schedule and balancing two jobs, McMillan continues to give selflessly through the growth and development of Flora’s Touch. In 2015, she was presented the Presidential Prudential Award from then-President Barak Obama, and is committed to carrying on that legacy. Some of McMillan’s longer-term goals include opening Urgent Care facilities to serve those without health insurance and developing a line of prosthetics for children of color.

Community Fellowship Award: Khalayja Jefferson

At the young age of 14, Khalayja Jefferson identified a serious problem in her community and wanted to do something about it. She wanted to find a way to raise awareness among parents and children and community decision makers about the dangers of drugs.

Though a Detroit-based nonprofit, The Youth Connection, she found her voice. Jefferson created a “photovoice project” that speaks to the impact of drugs in her community. In addition, her visual project showed that young people had to walk past drug activity coming out of church or just going to the store. Jefferson’s goal was to get the attention of local students, parents and lawmakers, and ultimately, have limits put on the volume and invasive nature of marijuana advertisements.

While she tends to be shy and quiet, Jefferson is a shining example that a voice doesn’t have to be mighty and loud to have an impact.

Jefferson is the youngest-ever Detroit Youth Empowerment Award winner.

Perseverance Award: India Stubbs

India Stubbs is a driven, hard-working student who has overcome many challenges. Last summer, in the midst of COVID-19, she received the devastating news that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Stubbs’ mother, a single mom of five, needed India to take on some additional roles at home during her treatment and recovery.

India Stubbs said she drew strength from prayer and her grandmother, as well as her good friends Nia and Jordan. Despite unthinkable circumstances, Stubbs powered through her senior year at Detroit Renaissance High School, finishing with a 3.9 GPA. Stubbs also was accepted (and is now attending her freshman year) at Michigan State University, where she is studying veterinary medicine.

Before heading to East Lansing, Stubbs completed an internship at Fiat Chrysler’s communications department, where she worked on employee communication and morale through their internal online communication tool called The Hub.

Know a young person in Detroit doing big things? Let Detroit YEA know.

The team behind Detroit YEA is always looking for incredible and courageous actions of young people in the city. If you know someone under the age of 25 that is making a big difference in your community, please drop the group note.

These Detroit Youth Empowerment Awards were created by CLASS Agency in 2020 to celebrate the incredible acts of kindness and powerful movements that young people in Detroit have accomplished in one of the city’s most challenging times.

Detroit YEA winners have overcome adversity and powered through the most challenging time in our country’s history while still giving back to the community: accomplishing the unthinkable, doing the un-doable and inspiring change.

CLASS Agency is a local nonprofit organization that provides prevention, intervention and substance-use disorder treatment to young people and adults throughout Detroit. Learn more about CLASS Agency by clicking or tapping here.