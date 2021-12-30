Concordia University Ann Arbor to hold Worship Arts Day for high school students

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

High school students with an interest in studying Worship Arts at Concordia University Ann Arbor are invited to join Worship Arts Day in February.

Dr. John Boonenberg, of the CUAA Music Department, leads an immersive experience beginning on Friday, Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m. and concludes with a final worship for family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m., allowing created ensembles to demonstrate what they have learned.

Engage with professionals and students, breakout sessions, and more

Worship Arts Day will give high school students time to engage with Worship Arts professionals through instrument specific sessions, as well as a chance to play with a fully formed ensemble. Breakout sessions will include specific instruction on voice, guitar, keyboard, and percussion, as well as songwriting and creative use of hymns.

“We want to give high school students the opportunity to hone their skills, meet new friends, and share an uplifting learning experience that they will remember for years to come,” said Boonenberg, who joined Concordia’s faculty in 2017.

Ad

Worship Arts Day participants will also interact with Concordia’s faculty and students in collaborative workshops on ensemble rehearsal, performance, and songwriting, as well as devotional time for biblical song analysis and study.

Students will also have time for fellowship and to learn more about the program offerings within the CUAA music department.

Click here to register for Worship Arts Day

Worship Arts at CUAA

CUAA currently has over 30 CUAA students participating in Worship Arts ensembles, many of whom are studying in either a minor in Worship Arts Leadership or a major in Parish Music with a focus in Contemporary Worship. Learn more about Worship Arts at CUAA here.

Ad

“We are thrilled with the growth of Worship Arts at CUAA, and want to share the excitement and vitality of our campus with interested high school students,” said Boonenberg.

Questions about Worship Arts Day? Email Boonenberg at John.Boonenberg@cuaa.edu.