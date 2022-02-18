These skills can double career earning potential, and they are in high demand

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Statistics show STEM careers earn nearly two times that of non-STEM occupations, and in Michigan, opportunities abound for individuals entering the workforce in a STEM career.

The proof is in the numbers: The average annual salary for computing jobs, which makes up 71% of STEM jobs, in Michigan is $78,001, which is significantly higher than the $46,310 average annual salary for all Michigan jobs.

Sounds like a nice paycheck, doesn’t it?

Studying topics in STEM -- which stands for science, technology, engineering and math -- can be foundational in developing specialized skills and competencies that can contribute to a well-rounded person and education, as well as a way to advance society.

Couple that with a number of other majors and you’re increasing your value.

Connecting STEM and business

Recruiting companies have noted the value in being able to find students who not only have analytical skills and quantitative capabilities but are equipped with good business perspectives and judgment.

Historically, business education has focused on developing people and organizational leadership skills and specialized business functions, such as accounting, finance, supply chain and marketing. The convergence of software automation and analytical tools in solving practical business problems has driven the need for a new class of business leaders. These leaders should understand the technology and integrate targeted analysis to provide insight into solving business challenges while also effectively leading diverse teams of specialists.

Degrees that integrate business and STEM have an underlying business core education with technical skill development in cybersecurity management, marketing communications, operations and supply chain management, and data analytics.

For someone interested in a technology specialist role, such as a software developer, a perfect program for them would be one that specializes in deep technical skill development.

Finding the appropriate program

Students who are looking for applied technology or project leadership in business operations, with a core program based in business education and analytical skill-building, might want to consider exploring a business school with a STEM offering.

Undergraduates at Northwood University can create additional personal value by combining majors like accounting and cybersecurity. Pursuing a minor in data analytics is also a great complement for many core business function specialties.

Working adults with career experience and prior college may find pathways for degree completion in flexible programs like management information systems or cybersecurity management.

New options in graduate-level studies, like a Masters of Science in business analytics, enable employees to boost their careers by demonstrating the applied skills of quantitative analysis to uncover insight as well as solve business challenges in a wide variety of disciplines. The programs may be offered in online formats and taken one class at a time in as little as two years, for those who need to keep a work-life balance. Often, these programs are supported by employer-sponsored tuition assistance programs.

There are many ways to pursue combinations of STEM and business education. Both disciplines are strengthened by adding perspective from the other. The combination offers a great opportunity for business leaders to advance their careers and create business value for their organizations.

