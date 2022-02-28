These events celebrate Black History, and go well beyond the month of February

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Black History Month is a time to acknowledge generations of African-Americans who fought for freedom, justice, and equality. Events are typically held each February to celebrate Black history and culture.

At the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the events extend well beyond just the month of February.

With virtual and in-person activities for people all ages, you’re invited to join in on this exploration and celebration.

Here’s an idea of what to expect, and what’s still on deck:

Youth Speaks

*Through Feb. 28

Calling all children 18 or younger! Youth Speaks is a free virtual program that highlights the voices of young people through performing and visual arts. Themes include(d) history, justice, equality, and Afrofuturism. At the end of the month, viewers will vote for their top three favorite performances, and those finalists will go on to compete in person at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in front of a live audience.

Glimpses from ‘And Still We Rise’

*Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Each Thursday, parts of the world renowned long-term exhibition, “And Still We Rise” were shared. You can watch the replays here.

Judge Craig Strong’s Black History Month Membership Drive

*Feb. 27, from noon to 2 p.m.

Stop by the museum to support community leader and founding member of The Wright, Judge Craig R. Strong’s annual Black History Month membership drive. This year, if you become a member of The Wright, you’ll receive free admission to the blockbuster exhibition, “KING TUTANKHAMUN: ‘Wonderful Things’ from the Pharaoh’s Tomb.”

Women’s History Month

*March 1 through March 31

Women’s History Month began as National Women’s History Week in 1980. This observance is dedicated to women from all walks of life whose accomplishments have empowered generations of society as a whole to achieve and excel. Connect with the museum during its month-long exploration and celebration of women’s history! Programming details are forthcoming.

History Speaks - A modern conversation featuring historical perspectives

*March 5 at 1 p.m.

Presented in collaboration with the Detroit Police Athletic League, History Speaks is a virtual program designed to teach the youth in our community about the history of race in America. In this year’s program, the museum is gathering girls ages 13-17 to focus on the incredible lives and contributions of African-American women throughout time.

Students learn by engaging in a series of roundtable discussions after researching the experiences and expressed views of prominent historical figures such as Ella Jo Baker, Angela Davis, Rosa Parks, Sojourner Truth, Stacy Abrams, Asata Shakur and others. Each participant learns and shares about the historical figure that they’re representing with the rest of the group, therefore, this program requires full and active participation.

‘The Six Triple Eight’ film screening and discussion

*March 8

Tune in to honor the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black female battalion to serve in Europe during WWII.

In February 1945, the U.S. Army sent 855 Black women from the Women’s Army Corps (WACs) to England and France to clear the backlog of mail in the European Theater of Operations. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the Six Triple Eight, was the only all-Black female battalion to serve in Europe during WWII. Confronted with racism and sexism from their own leadership and troops, they served with honor and distinction completing their mission in six months.

Stream “The Six Triple Eight” from March 2-9; then, join in on Zoom for a review moderated by award-winning columnist Nancy Kaffer and featuring Executive Producer James Theres and Producer Edna Cummings. Co-sponsored by the Zekelman Holocaust Center, partners include University of Detroit Mercy’s Women’s and Gender Studies and Wayne State University’s Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies departments. Streaming and registration details are forthcoming.

Glimpses from ‘And Still We Rise’ - Women First

*March 10 at noon

In honor of Women’s History Month, this session will explore four extraordinary women known for their strength of character against challenging forces.

Jane Matilda Bolin : A trailblazing attorney who became the first African American female judge in the United States.

Ruby Bridges : The first African-American child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis.

Fannie Lou Hamer : One of the most important, passionate, and powerful voices of the civil rights and voting rights movements.

Angela Davis: A powerful political activist, philosopher, author and a professor at the University of California.

D. Tree Studio Exhibition

*March 19 through April 2

After years of collaboration between the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the College for Creative Studies, the first d.Tree Studio exhibition will be on display at CCS’ Center Galleries. This exhibition will showcase the work of our 12 d.Tree Studio artists, who, for 15 weeks, explored how designers and artists can learn from the wisdom of trees through the lens of various African material cultures and African American experiences in Detroit.

Visitors can expect intricate wood pieces informed by creative inquiry, craft, sustainability, community vision and storytelling.

From Egypt to Now, makers series: Wig-making

*March 20 at 3 p.m.

Join in virtually and in-person for the second part of this series, as leaders explore various styles of artistry that were important in Ancient Egypt, and are still thriving today. Designed for families, adults and children of all ages, learn the art of wig-making with instructor Tiana Bell.

More registration information is forthcoming.

Youth Speaks Finale

*March 31

In continuation from our Black History Month series, “Youth Speaks”, see the final live performances of the finalists selected from previous “Youth Speaks” videos.

Remember the time: Ancient Egypt in African-American music

*April 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The music video of Michael Jackson’s hit song “Remember the Time” poses a question to the audience: do you remember when there was a mighty kingdom in ancient Africa? The video stars Black celebrities playing ancient Egyptians at the court of the Pharaoh. These images fit into a long tradition of art and music created in the African diaspora, that can perhaps be traced back to W.E.B. Du Bois’ pageant “Star of Ethiopia” (1911), which highlighted ancient cultures in north-east Africa.

This artistic tradition has received relatively little attention from Egyptologists and scholars who study the reception of Egyptian antiquity. In this brief survey led by Egyptologist Daniel Soliman, we will look at lyrics, album art, and music videos to determine how the artistic visions of ancient Egypt are used to express various philosophies across genres.

Roberta Hughes Wright Memorial Golf Classic

*July 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This fun-filled day of golf, food and a silent auction will provide operating support and funding for children’s educational programs at The Wright. You’re invited to the Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills for the Roberta Hughes Wright Memorial Golf Classic.

