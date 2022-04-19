How your work and life experience can translate into college credit

Have you ever considered going back to school?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

By the time many Americans celebrate their 35th birthday, they’ve already gained valuable work experience in eight or more different jobs. What most don’t realize is that their previous job training, work achievements, certifications and life experience may be worth college credit.

This is especially true for adults with military experience, job-specific licenses, professional development seminar credits, workshop training, or even skills accumulated through volunteerism. These experiences can demonstrate knowledge and acumen that are equivalent to what students would learn in college coursework.

Some universities have programs in place to convert your work and life experience into college credits. An example of this is found at Northwood University through a Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) Program.

Ad

Adults can earn up to a maximum of 30 credits through the PLA program and benefit in many ways:

Significant tuition savings

100% online programs

Get the credit you deserve

Spend more time with your family and friends

Complete your degree faster

Take accelerated classes in six- to eight-week sessions rather than full semesters

For busy working adults, it’s never been easier to advance a career, finish a bachelor’s degree, start a master’s degree, or obtain tuition discounts for college classes.

Tuition discounts and transfer credits

Many companies offer tuition support for their employees to pursue personal development.

Further tuition discount opportunities are out there for working adults through specific employer partnerships. Some programs offer discounts to specific professional roles such as a First Responder Appreciation Program for paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement professionals or retirees.

Ad

Members of the military and their immediate family are also often eligible for discounted tuition in undergraduate degree completion programs.

Additionally, community college partnerships allow eligible students to transfer up to 92 credit hours to advance their education.

Mike Sullivan, the Executive Director of Admissions for Adult Degree Programs, DeVos Graduate School, and online and corporate programs at Northwood University, offered the following perspective: “At Northwood, we are affordable, accelerated, adaptable and accessible. We meet students where they are, and get them where they want to go. Our personalized, dedicated team helps students through the entire process and is completely centered on their success. We’ve been a leader in adult education for more than 50 years, and we’re providing what’s relevant in today’s job market and what employers are looking for.”

Ad

Sullivan said working adults often choose a management major to move up in their career. Flexibility and convenience of programs are often key decision factors when comparing programs to balance work, school and life effectively.

For adults with technical backgrounds in health care or automotive technology, an online applied management degree is often an ideal fit to sharpen managerial and leadership skills while leveraging past education investments.

It’s smart for people considering online undergraduate degree completion programs to find schools with options to continue in online graduate degree programs, like those offered by the DeVos Graduate School at Northwood University. Graduate degrees further extend career options for leadership, management and expert roles.

Ad

Visit the Adult Degree Program website at Northwood University to learn more about flexible options to help you finish your degree or advance your career.