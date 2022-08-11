Need a job? This new automotive plant is hiring over 100 positions

(Steve Fecht, © 2021 Steve Fecht and General Motors. This image is protected by copyright but provided for editorial and social media use. Th)

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the job market, but a new automotive plant that focuses on electric cars is hiring engineers, skill trades, IT positions and a whole lot more.

Longtime automotive supplier Magna has made its footprint in St. Clair, MI with a brand new state of the art technology facility.

The 300,000 square foot building is making the battery trays for the new Electric Hummer. Go to magnacareers.com and search for St. Clair, MI. You are able to easily apply online. You can also look for their career fair at the plant in September.

All you need to bring is a resume, some experience in manufacturing, skilled trades and production and the motivation to get the job done.

Magna offers competitive salary, medical, dental and vision, life insurance, disability and a 401K match. It doesn’t get much better than that, right?

Does this sound like something you’d be interested in? The beautiful new plant is a wonderful place to work, and you won’t find the kind of career growth (and barely any traffic to and from work) at other automotive plants, said HR Manager Bryan Walker.

To apply, or find out more about what kind of jobs they offer, click here.