Ann Arbor SPARK presents sixth annual Tech Talk on Oct. 14

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This October, as part of the a2Tech360 series of events, Ann Arbor SPARK will present the sixth annual Tech Talk.

Ad

Featuring TED-style talks from some of Ann Arbor’s most innovative and effective business leaders, the popular series promises origin stories, behind-the-scenes accounts of technologies being developed in the region, and firsthand accounts of how speakers have achieved success throughout their careers.

“There are always new and exciting approaches to innovation taking place here in the Ann Arbor region,” said Jenn Hayman, Ann Arbor SPARK’s senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events. “Tech Talk has seen a lot of popularity because there are so many visionaries here who can share their success stories — and so many more who are looking to learn as they begin their own creative journeys.”

This year’s Tech Talk will take place Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michigan Theater.

2022 Tech Talk speakers (additional speakers coming soon):

While there is no cost to attend Tech Talk, seating is limited and registration is required. To register, or for more information, visit a2Tech360.com/TechTalk.

Ad

Immediately following Tech Talk, attendees will get to cast their votes for the Invest360 People’s Choice award.

The initial Invest360 event takes place Friday, Oct. 7, and consists of early-stage startups competing for $50,000 in three categories: information technology, mobility, and healthcare.

Immediately following Tech Talk, the three winning companies from the Oct. 7 event will compete for the chance to win the People’s Choice award and an additional $50,000.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 program features seven days of 20+ inspiring events showcasing Ann Arbor’s spirit of innovation to the world.

a2Tech360 is sponsored by the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation with support from Russell Video. For more information, visit www.a2Tech360.com.