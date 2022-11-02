Degree in architecture is one option for a foundational career

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For anyone still searching for a career or looking to change careers, one that will always be in demand is architecture.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics said architecture design careers are expected to grow around 3% between now and 2030, and new retirees means there will be new openings for qualified architects.

Colleges and universities around the state are trying to combat what could be a labor shortage in architecture, including the University of Detroit Mercy.

The university offers degrees in architecture, architectural engineering, and community development.

Visit this website for more information on architecture and the programs offered to earn training in the field.