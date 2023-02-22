Kresge, Ford foundations among those supporting wide array of UDM outreach

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

University of Detroit Mercy has received nearly $1.4 million in grants over the past year to support educational service work done in the community as part of its Jesuit and Mercy-driven mission.

Among the biggest grantors is the Kresge Foundation, which made grants totaling $625,010 to the Detroit Collaborative Design Center (DCDC), a multi-disciplinary, nonprofit design center based in Detroit Mercy’s School of Architecture & Community Development (SACD).

The grants are to be used for general operating support as the DCDC works with neighborhood partners on community-engaged design projects across Detroit.

In addition, another SACD center was also the recipient of a large grant: The Ford Foundation provided $250,000 to support the Institute for AfroUrbanism, a research and advocacy organization established by another grant from the Ford Foundation.

Other recent grants to the University include: