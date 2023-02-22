33º

Kresge, Ford foundations among those supporting wide array of UDM outreach

Nearly $1.4 million in grants have been provided to the university

University of Detroit Mercy has received nearly $1.4 million in grants over the past year to support educational service work done in the community as part of its Jesuit and Mercy-driven mission.

Among the biggest grantors is the Kresge Foundation, which made grants totaling $625,010 to the Detroit Collaborative Design Center (DCDC), a multi-disciplinary, nonprofit design center based in Detroit Mercy’s School of Architecture & Community Development (SACD).

The grants are to be used for general operating support as the DCDC works with neighborhood partners on community-engaged design projects across Detroit.

In addition, another SACD center was also the recipient of a large grant: The Ford Foundation provided $250,000 to support the Institute for AfroUrbanism, a research and advocacy organization established by another grant from the Ford Foundation.

Other recent grants to the University include:

  • $220,000 from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health for the Titans for Teeth Mobile Clinic.
  • $97,497.50 from the Engineering Society of Detroit to support the College of Engineering & Science’s participation in a project to help create new technology to reduce energy waste at commercial and industrial facilities in DTE Energy’s service territory.
  • $75,000 from the Sutaruk Foundation to the College of Engineering & Science to fund scholarships.
  • $40,000 from the Ford Motor Company Fund to the Institute for Leadership & Service to support the Ford Community Corps Partnership in which student-faculty teams partner with nonprofits to address issues impacting underserved and marginalized groups in the community.
  • $30,306 from the Delta Dental Foundation to support Detroit Mercy Dental’s Senior Oral Health Equity Project.
  • $20,000 from Delta Dental Foundation to support the Titans for Teeth Mobile programming.
  • $20,000 from the Dewitt C. Holbrook Memorial Fund to support a social justice lecture series.
  • $10,000 from the Dewitt C. Holbrook Memorial Fund to support Detroit Mercy Law’s Environmental Law Clinic.
  • $7,500 from the Helen L. Kay Charitable Trust to support Detroit Mercy Law’s Mini Expungement Clinics.
  • $4,620 from the Catholic Foundation of Michigan to support the College of Health Professions’ Health Profession Exploration Youth Summer Camp.