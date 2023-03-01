Detroit Metropolitan Airport continues to see growth

McNamara Terminal Sign with Tram in Background - Tram has Northwest Airlines Logo & Old Retail Location in Bkgd

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) serviced more than 23 million passengers in 2021, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, DTW welcomed more than 36 million passengers.

DTW offers service from 14 scheduled passenger airlines. Michigan’s largest airport offers approximately 800 flights per day to and from more than 125 nonstop destinations on three continents.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport earned Airports Council International’s 2020 Airport Service Quality Award for Best Airport by Size and Region (25 to 40 million passengers per year in North America).

DTW also received the highest score among mega airports in the J.D. Power 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction with the airport they traveled through and scored the highest in the security check and terminal facilities factors.

This past year, DTW completed the final phase of the multi-year, nearly $21 million Evans Terminal Dining Redevelopment Project with the opening of Outback Steakhouse.

Customers are encouraged to enjoy the mix of local and national brand restaurants, as well as shop at the terminal’s unique retail locations while they wait for their flights. Visitors to the McNamara Terminal can enjoy the concessions there as well, while taking in the holiday music playing in the tunnel connecting Concourse A to Concourses B and C.

Local musicians will also perform holiday favorites live in Concourse A on select days in December.

The DTW Dogs Pet Therapy program launched earlier this year. Certified therapy dogs will be walking both terminals lifting spirits and the Airport Ambassadors will be assisting customers who need help navigating the airport.

DTW is operated by the Wayne County Airport Authority, which also operates nearby Willow Run Airport – an important corporate, cargo and general aviation facility. The Airport Authority is entirely self-sustaining and does not receive tax dollars to support airport operations. Visit www.metroairport.com for more information.