Tips to being proactive about your Medicare coverage after enrollment

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Last fall, millions of Americans made choices about their Medicare coverage. But being proactive about your coverage and care doesn’t end after enrollment.

Now is the time to get to know your Medicare plan, take advantage of all it has to offer and take proactive steps to stay healthy and save money in 2023.

Listen to Sue Fisher with UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Michigan share tips in the video above on how to be proactive about your Medicare coverage and make the most of your plan benefits.

For more helpful tips and information, visit UHC Medicare Newsroom.