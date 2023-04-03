Preparing for severe weather season? Here’s what you need to know

A massive thunderhead pours rain and lightning over suburban Denver homes, Colorado. Trees are silhouetted and homes are lit by incandescent light. The thunderhead is lit by huge lightning bolts reaching from the top of the clouds to the ground.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan weather can be unpredictable as we all have come to learn. Below are some helpful reminders to ensure you and your loved ones are prepared in the event of severe weather.

Create an emergency plan. Think about your family, pets, medical accommodations, living situation and more. Review emergency plan templates from the Michigan State Police to help you create a plan that matches your needs.

Stay informed. Download a weather app to get real-time forecasts, storm alerts and more to help you prepare for severe weather coming our way.

Keep safety top of mind. Review these critical safety reminders and be sure to share them with your family, friends and neighbors.