Preparing for severe weather season? Here’s what you need to know

Michigan weather can be unpredictable as we all have come to learn. Below are some helpful reminders to ensure you and your loved ones are prepared in the event of severe weather.
Create an emergency plan. Think about your family, pets, medical accommodations, living situation and more. Review emergency plan templates from the Michigan State Police to help you create a plan that matches your needs.
Stay informed. Download a weather app to get real-time forecasts, storm alerts and more to help you prepare for severe weather coming our way.
Keep safety top of mind. Review these critical safety reminders and be sure to share them with your family, friends and neighbors.
- Following a storm, downed power lines can buzz and spark or lay quietly on the ground, and they may be hidden by debris so be mindful when going outside.
- Always stay at least a bus length (25 feet) away from downed power lines and don’t touch anything they may be in contact with such as fences. Always consider power lines live and dangerous.
- Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, call 911 and remain inside until help arrives.
- Never cross yellow caution tape, which may indicate there is a downed power line in the area.
- Be mindful to supervise children and pets outside following a storm.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in. Read more about how to safely use a generator.
- Stay out of flooded/damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets, a furnace or any electrically operated appliance. Water can conduct electricity and contact may cause a serious or fatal injury.
- Customers should always report a power outage or downed wire to DTE immediately through the DTE mobile app or website, or by calling or 800-477-4747.