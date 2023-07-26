4 things to know about back pain in adults

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It is estimated that up to 80% of adults will suffer from lower back pain at some point in their life, according to the National Library of Medicine.

It seems as though there are just as many myths and misconceptions about back pain as there are back pain sufferers. Dr. Scott McCarty, a spine surgeon at the Detroit Medical Center, addressed some common misconceptions about back pain.

1. True or false? Bed rest is the best cure for back pain.

False. Many patients think lying down will ease the pain, but this can actually be counterproductive in the recovery process, McCarty said. Staying in bed for any prolonged period of time can make you stiff and increase pain. It is more effective to remain active but modify your activities. The sooner you’re able to start moving and return to activities, such as walking, the faster you are likely to improve.

2. True or false? Bad posture causes back pain.

True. Maintaining poor posture can put unnatural stress on the muscles, joints and other supporting structures of the spine, leading to pain over time, McCarty said. While walking, try to keep your spine in a neutral alignment with the head balanced above your shoulder and pelvis and shoulders in a relaxed position. If you happen to be sitting, you want to make sure the back is supported, and shoulders are rolled back. It might even be a good idea to obtain a lumbar support for the lower back for those who have jobs that require prolonged periods of sitting.

3. True or false? Smoking and vaping can increase your chance of back pain.

True. According to the Centers for Disease Control, smoking is strongly linked to low back pain. Smoking may lead to osteoporosis and place a person at increased risk for compression fractures of the spine, McCarty said. Prolonged smoking may also cause your spinal discs to degenerate and bulge or rupture.

4. True or False? Herniated discs need to be surgically repaired.

False. A majority of herniated discs can be treated conservatively, McCarty said. In fact, nearly 90% of patients will have complete or near complete resolution of their pain from a herniated disc within three months of symptom onset. There are a variety of conservative treatment options used to manage pain while waiting for symptoms to resolve. These can include things like modifying activity, physical therapy, taking medications and administering steroid injections. Surgery is generally reserved for those who fail to improve after conservative treatment or for those experiencing new or worsening symptoms.

With back pain being so common, when should someone treat it at home and when should they see a spine specialist?

McCarty said most episodes of back pain are mild and will resolve over a short period of time. In this case, you can treat at home with activity modification and home exercises that focus on core strengthening. Over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol can also be used for pain control. You should see a specialist when symptoms are not resolving or worsening. For example, if you’re experiencing numbness, tingling or weakness affecting the legs, it might be time to seek medical help..

