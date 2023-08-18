Ann Arbor SPARK to host mobility summit during a2Tech360

Ann Arbor SPARK will host the Ann Arbor Mobility Summit during its a2Tech360 event series.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thought leaders, innovators and stakeholders from the mobility and electrification sectors will converge on Tree Town during the Ann Arbor Mobility Summit on Sept. 19 at the Kensington Hotel.

Industry professionals and enthusiasts will take part in a robust agenda designed to explore the latest advancements and opportunities in the realm of mobility and electrification.

Organized by Ann Arbor SPARK and the Local Development Finance Authority, the summit aims to spark insightful discussions, drive collaborative solutions and catalyze new partnerships that will shape the future of transportation.

The summit is part of the a2Tech360 event series and will have a prominent keynote speaker, fireside chats with experts, a thought-provoking panel session of mayors, interactive sessions and networking opportunities.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II will kick off the summit with a powerful keynote address. He has been a staunch advocate for sustainable mobility and the electrification of transportation. His address is expected to provide valuable insights into the state’s vision for a greener and more connected future, as well as how it aligns with larger national and global objectives.

One agenda highlight is a fireside chat about the past, present and future of mobility innovation in Michigan. It will feature Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson and Interim Chief Mobility Officer Kathryn Snorrason.

This session will reflect on why OFME was created, highlight progress made over the last 3+ years, and explore OFME’s vision for the future.

Mayors from around the United States will be part of a thought-provoking panel session titled Mobility and Equity: How Mayors are Shifting the Local Narratives. Participants include Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher; Melanie Piana, mayor of Ferndale, Michigan; John Bauters, mayor of Emeryville, California; Khalfani Stephens, deputy mayor of Pontiac, Michigan; and Nick Moroz, mayor of Plymouth, Michigan.

“These progressive mayors exemplify the forefront of change, harnessing transportation and mobility to address systemic inequalities within their communities,” SPARK officials said. “Their innovative strategies drive inclusive growth, forging just and accessible cities for all residents. Prepare to be inspired by these local leaders who are reshaping the future with equity and mobility as their guiding beacons.”

The Ann Arbor Mobility Summit will feature panel discussions and interactive sessions led by prominent industry experts, entrepreneurs and researchers.

Attendees will have several opportunities to connect, exchange ideas and forge partnerships that will contribute to the continued growth of the mobility and electrification ecosystem.

The agenda is designed to cover a wide spectrum of topics, including:

Advanced aerial mobility.

Exploring accessibility opportunities and challenges.

Building connections in the mobility ecosystems of Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Drivers and barriers to electrification.

Sustainability and tomorrow’s workforce.

The event will conclude with a cocktail reception and opportunities for networking.

Event sponsors include the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, and the LDFA.

Interested participants can visit the mobility summit website to secure their spot and access additional information about the event, including the detailed agenda, speaker profiles and sponsorship opportunities.

Early bird tickets are available for $100 until Aug. 20, which is a savings of $50.

Learn more about a2Tech360 and view the week-long schedule of events at https://a2tech360.com.