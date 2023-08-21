Neurologist addresses 4 truths, misconceptions about stroke signs, risks and prevention

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In situations where every second counts, we often hear about what to do immediately in case of a heart attack. But what about a brain attack? Knowing the symptoms and acting fast can save someone’s life.

Dr. Wazim Mohamed, neurologist and medical director for the stroke program at Detroit Medical Center, addressed some common questions and misconceptions about the risks and signs of stroke.

1. True or False? Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability.

True.

Think of stroke as a brain attack, similar to a heart attack. It’s a sudden failure of a part of the brain from abnormal blood flow to it.

A majority of strokes happen due to a blood clot, which blocks bloodflow to a region of the brain. The brain cells can die if the blood flow is not restored. Strokes can also happen due to a ruptured blood vessel in the brain.

2. True or False? Conditions that can cause a heart attack can also cause a stroke.

True.

Most of the conditions that can cause a heart attack can also cause a stroke.

High blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, smoking, heart disease, obesity and high cholesterol are some of the most common causes for a stroke.

Smoking can nearly double your risk of having a stroke.

A condition called atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is an abnormal beating of the heart, and this can also put you at risk for stroke.

Women can be at a higher risk of stroke and stroke-related deaths. In the United States, one in five women are at risk for having a stroke.

3. True or False. A headache is a common symptom of a stroke.

False.

Recognizing the symptoms of a stroke can save someone’s life. Time is of the essence. The sooner the patient reaches the hospital, the better their chances of doing well. The acronym to remember is BE FAST:

B. Balance off.

E. Eyes blurry.

F. Face droops.

A. Arms weak.

S. Speech slurred.

T. Time to call 911

If you see someone having these symptoms, it’s time to call 911 immediately.

4. True or false? A stroke can be prevented.

True.

The vast majority of strokes can be prevented. The goal is to be proactive rather than reactive. Many of the risk factors discussed above can be controlled. Work with your primary care doctor to get ahead of these.

Quitting smoking is essential to lowering stroke risk. It can cut your risk by half within one year. Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy lifestyle will also go a long way.

In terms of basic treatments for stroke, Dr. Mohamed said there are medications to dissolve the blood clot if the patient arrives to the hospital early enough. When the blood clot blocks large blood vessels, there are specialized techniques, and doctors are trained to physically remove the blood clot. This is known as a thrombectomy.

Detroit Receiving Hospital is a thrombectomy-capable stroke center, specialized in treating stroke patients. Harper, Sinai-Grace and Huron Valley-Sinai are also Primary Stroke Centers.

To learn more about risk factors for stroke and the symptoms to watch for, take a free online assessment at DMC.org/Stroke.