Investors, entrepreneurs to converge at Ann Arbor hotel during Michigan Angel Summit

Angel investors, entrepreneurs, industry experts and thought leaders will converge on the Kensington Hotel during the Michigan Angel Summit to discuss investment and innovation in the Mitten state.

The summit, organized by Ann Arbor SPARK, is a hub for investment, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the Great Lakes region. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, and is part of the a2Tech360 event series.

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, network with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights into the world of angel investing and startup growth.

Mike Flanagan, vice president of capital programs at Ann Arbor SPARK, emphasized the crucial role of angel investing in Michigan’s economic landscape.

“Angel investors play a pivotal role in nurturing the growth of startups, creating jobs, and driving innovation,” he said. “Their support is instrumental in turning groundbreaking ideas into successful businesses that contribute to Michigan’s prosperity.”

The Michigan Angel Summit features a robust agenda designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends and best practices in angel investing.

Some of the key sessions and topics include an inspiring talk by University of New Hampshire Director of the Center for Venture Research Jeffrey Sohl on the role of angel investors in driving innovation and economic growth.

North Coast Ventures founder Clay Rankin will deliver a presentation on incentives that other states offer to angel investors over lunch. He will speak on the latest news and on discussions happening in Washington D.C., Congress, and at the SEC, regarding tax credits and the “qualified investor” definition.

There will also be a conversation about maximizing angel impact by Genomenon CEO Mike Klein, Growth Capital Network CEO Lauren Bigelow, MIR Emeritus at UM Dave Hartmann, and Commune Angels and Principal at ID Ventures co-founder Jeff Ponders.

Additionally, Chris Rizik, CEO of Renaissance Venture Capital, will host a discussion on the trends and challenges of early-stage investing in 2023 with Patti Glaza, EVP and managing director at ID Ventures, Guy Turner, partner at Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Kathleen Kaulins, principal at Plymouth Growth.

Further highlights of the day-long event include company pitches, discussions focusing on startup fundraising successes and challenges, the importance of due diligence, finance and accounting for angels, the Artificial Intelligence craze, the Catalyst Angel Program, and more.

With a lineup of distinguished speakers, interactive sessions, and ample networking opportunities, the Michigan Angel Summit promises to be an event that will inspire, educate, and empower attendees to make meaningful contributions to the startup ecosystem.

For registration and additional information about the Michigan Angel Summit, please visit a2tech360.com/events/michigan-angel-summit-2023.