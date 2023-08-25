Ann Arbor SPARK’s Tech Talk to highlight industry leaders in Michigan

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tech enthusiasts and industry leaders will see four inspiring trailblazers at this year’s Tech Talk speaker spotlight, which is set to take place Sept. 19 at the Michigan Theater.

The event will have a new format this year, designed to enhance the learning and networking experience for participants of Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 event.

“We’re thrilled to witness the evolution of Tech Talk,” said Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO Paul Krutko in a release. “This event serves as a testament to the exceptional talent that resides here, showcasing their innovative spirit and contributions. Tech Talk has become a platform for fostering meaningful conversations and connections, embodying the essence of our vibrant tech community.”

This year’s talk will start with a keynote presentation by Dug Song, co-founder and former CEO of DuoSecurity cybersecurity company.

Attendees will be treated to a lineup of four exceptional speakers, each a trailblazer in their respective fields, kicking off with a keynote presentation that is sure to leave an indelible mark on the minds of all who attend.

“Song’s influence on the industry is unparalleled,” Ann Arbor SPARK officials said. “With his visionary ideas and transformative insights, Song’s keynote address is poised to captivate and inspire attendees.”

His presentation will touch on his personal journey, the importance of startups to Michigan’s economic future and what ecosystems look like.

“Change is inevitable, growth is a choice, and execution does not equal innovation. It’s important that we collectively try different approaches and combinations to shape our future,” Song said.

A fresh approach

Breaking away from its traditional agenda, Tech Talk will break tradition with its new format, including a keynote address, four presentations by distinguished speakers and networking opportunities.

Presentations will discuss the speakers’ unique perspectives on emerging technologies, industry trends and the exciting challenges in the future.

Presenters include:

Connie Chang, with ONL Therapeutics.

Julie Cruz, with Julie Cruz Studio.

Alex Simmons, with Boon.

Marvin Yates Sr., with National Security Innovation Network.

Following the presentations, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to connect and engage with the speakers and fellow participants over food and drinks. This convivial environment encourages the exchange of ideas, the forging of new partnerships and the exploration of collaborative opportunities.

Registration for Tech Talk is now open. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here.

Learn more about a2Tech360 and view the weeklong schedule of events at https://a2tech360.com.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s Tech Talk is sponsored by Wacker Chemical and the LDFA.