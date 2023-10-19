Medicare selection for snowbirds: A Michigan expert has some important tips

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re one of the lucky Michiganders who spends the harsh winter months in a warmer climate, you’ve likely heard the term “snowbird.”

“If you’re six months or less out of the state of Michigan, they lovingly call that snowbirding, because your driver’s license and your main residence is still in Michigan,” said Debbie Stroup, a licensed insurance professional with Michigan Medicare Specialist.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who can identify as a snowbird, you get to fly away during the harsh Michigan winter months and, instead, enjoy a warmer climate.

Stroup said she has found that many of those who leave for the winter typically go to one of three destinations: Texas, Arizona or Florida.

She said she often hears from snowbirds who want to know how their Medicare will work with them, cover them and go with them when they’re out of state.

Medicare for snowbirds

Stroup said, first and foremost, for snowbirds, it’s important you find a plan that works with you in Michigan.

“That means a plan where all of your doctors are in network; all of your prescriptions are in network; your pharmacy is in network; your dentist, your eye doctor, your hearing aid specialist, your mental health therapist, your physical therapy physician – all sorts of things,” Stroup said. “Those are the most important things, right here in Michigan.”

Once you’ve covered all that, then you can consider what you’ll need for your Medicare plan to go with you and cover you in Texas, Florida or Arizona.

Stroup said there are plans available in Michigan that can go with you when you travel south, but there are many that don’t.

“I can rule out more plans that don’t necessarily go with you to those three states,” Stroup said. “Sure, they cover you in an emergency – you can go to any urgent care or any hospital, emergency room – but what if you’re heading south and you need physical therapy? It’s important that you have a plan that you can physically take with you.”

She said, for example, when you select one that can go with you, you can find a physical therapist in Florida, Texas or Arizona and pick up your physical therapy right where you left off in Michigan and continue it through the winter while you’re gone. That can be the case for any ongoing care you need.

Stroup said if you’re looking for assistance in finding the appropriate Medicare plan for you to be able to do this, it’s important to mention that to whomever is assisting you.

She said working directly with a local, independent Medicare specialist can be extremely helpful. They are trained directly by Medicare to help you find the best plan that will fit your needs and budget and work with your doctors and pharmacy. Working directly with a Medicare specialist typically costs you nothing, and it will not raise your premiums.

“It’s really important to know (what you need) when you call us,” Stroup said. “You can say, ‘Here are all my doctors and prescriptions, but, oh yeah, by the way, I also am a snowbird and I go to one of these three states, and I want to be able to use my plan for more than just an emergency or urgent care situation.”

She said having that extra level of comfort and care is really important to some folks. Fortunately, she said, that doesn’t mean it’s going to cost you extra to get it.

“It’s just finding the right plan, so be sure to mention that to us when you call: ‘Hey, we go away during the winter, and so, having a plan that we can take with us is really important,’” Stroup said. “Don’t leave that out, because that is a big criteria for us in finding a plan for you.”

It is critical to place yourself in the most suitable Medicare plan that is designed to meet your specific budget and health care needs, Stroup said, and it needs to work with your doctors and prescriptions – no matter where you go.

“Enjoy your retirement when you are snowbirding, and be confident that your Medicare plan is something that is above and beyond just emergency and urgent care,” Stroup said. “Know that you can actually get the care you need and want in these warmer climates when you’re not here in Michigan.”

To learn more about choosing the best Medicare options for you, call 248-227-0347 or email Stroup at debbie@michiganmedicarespecialist.com.

You can also schedule an appointment to discuss your Medicare options with Stroup for no charge by clicking or tapping here.