10 years ago: Detroit Lions draft QB Matthew Stafford No. 1 overall

NEW YORK - APRIL 25: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Detroit Lions #1 draft pick Matthew Stafford at Radio City Music Hall for the 2009 NFL Draft on April 25, 2009 in New York City (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Ten years ago, on April 25, 2009, the Detroit Lions drafted quarterback Matthew Stafford with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Lions were coming off their historic 0-16 season in 2008 and were looking to turn the page - quickly.

In 2009, there was a strong debate among Lions fans about taking Stafford with the No. 1 pick. Many fans wanted the team to take Wake Forest linebacker Aaron Curry.

The Lions took Stafford and the rest is history. As it turned out, Curry, who was drafted by Seattle, turned out to be mostly a bust. He retired in 2013.

Although Stafford has yet to lead Detroit to a playoff win or division title, he has become the franchise leader in all passing categories, including passing yards, touchdowns and games played for a quarterback.

Take a look back at the 2009 draft below:

